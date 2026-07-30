California woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

A California woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Wednesday night.

According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, on Wednesday night, in South Huntingdon Township, a car was traveling south on Interstate 70 just before 9 p.m. when it overturned.

The investigation found that 83-year-old Margaret Usak of Napa, California, was driving on the right side of the road, hit the guardrail, and overturned.

Usak was rushed to the hospital, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The coroner's office ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition was not made available.

The coroner also said that a seat belt was being used at the time of the crash, and the airbags were deployed.

Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation of the crash.