California Area School District parent arrested after allegedly going to cafeteria to eat lunch with son

COAL CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A parent-teacher conference in the California Area School District ended with officials escorting the parent out of the building and placing them in handcuffs after they allegedly went to the cafeteria to try to eat lunch with their son.

In a letter to the community, California Area School District Superintendent Laura Jacob said the incident started when the parent of a charter school student came to the building at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a scheduled parent-teacher conference.

But the district said the parent "blatantly" disregarded all directives to the parent-teacher conference room and instead decided to walk to the cafeteria "to have lunch" with their son.

The letter said the parent continued to challenge officials' directives and was ultimately arrested.

"Further directives from the school principal and school police officer were challenged and the parent was escorted out of the building, handcuffed and arrested with additional police support," Jacob's letter said.

The parent, who was not identified, was charged and will be issued a no trespass order on behalf of the district, Jacobs said. The district didn't say what the parent was charged with.

Jacob called it a "breach of security" and said legal action will be taken against people who aren't following protocols.

"If a parent or any other individual disregards these protocols by accessing the building unattended, it is a breach of school security, leading to arrest and legal action under trespassing laws and school safety policies," Jacob said.