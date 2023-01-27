Cafe Momentum, post-release program for young people, expected to open for service in March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cafe Momentum, a restaurant with a post-release program for young people coming out of juvenile facilities, has a tentative opening date for customers in Market Square.

They're planning to open their doors in early March. The program is for teenagers between 15 and 19 years old.

They get paid for year-long internships with training in fine dining skills in the front and back end of a restaurant. It also teaches social and professional skills and ensures the kids have stability, including housing, food and a high school diploma.

And after students graduate, they can apply for further training through the ambassador program.

Fifteen to 20 interns will be working at the store when it opens. Right now the service hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 10:30.

