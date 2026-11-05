Shooting in Butler leaves 2 injured, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting in Butler on Thursday, authorities said.

Butler City Police Department Chief Bob O'Neill said in a news release that the shooting happened in the 400 block of West North Street around 6:45 p.m.

A woman sustained a graze wound to the head, and a man was shot in the leg, the chief said. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was not immediately released. The man was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh for "extensive care," according to O'Neill. He was last listed in stable but serious condition. No names have been released as of Thursday night.

The chief said investigators have identified a potential suspect vehicle, which "is actively being tracked." It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the double shooting can contact the Butler County 911 center, O'Neill said. Butler City police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.