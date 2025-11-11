Vehicle slams into Butler home during late-night police chase

A home in the city of Butler was heavily damaged when a vehicle slammed through the front of the building during a late-night police chase.

The crash happened during a police chase just before midnight on Monday, dispatchers said.

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash that dispatchers said was originated by Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and the extent of the injuries of the person taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed the front of the home heavily damaged with caution tape blocking off part of the area.

It appeared that the vehicle, which was removed from the scene, had slammed through the front porch and into the home.

KDKA has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police to try and learn more about where the police chase began and for more information.