State police arrest suspect in robbery and aggravated assault case in Butler County

A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a robbery, break-in, and assault in Butler County in the early morning hours of Friday, March 28.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, they were called to a home in the 300 block of Stewart Road in Washington Township for a reported robbery. Once they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man had sustained serious head injuries. He was taken to the hospital but ultimately had to be flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital to be treated.

An investigation found that the suspect was 31-year-old Dylan Hinchberger, who had forced entry into the victim's home, and before the victim got home, he stole several firearms. Once the victim returned home, Hinchberger attacked him and robbed him outside of the home. The victim attempted to escape into his home, but Hinchberger followed him inside and continued to assault him. Hinchberger then fired a gun he was using as part of the robbery.

After assaulting the victim, Hinchberger stole a car and fled from the scene, ultimately crashing into a tree and then continuing to flee on foot.

State police were able to use cell phone data to learn that Hinchberger was hiding inside a Quality Inn hotel in Grove City.

As police converged on the hotel, Hinchberger fled out of a second-story window and into a wooded area. State police were able to find him and then took him into custody after a struggle.

He was taken to the Pennsylvania State Police Butler barracks and remains in custody.

Police have said there are no threats to the community.