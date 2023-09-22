2 men stabbed in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were stabbed in Butler County on Friday evening.

Police said officers were called at around 5 p.m. to Shore and South Chestnut streets. When police responded, they learned the stabbing happened near Chestnut and Race streets.

Police said two adult men were stabbed and flown to hospitals in Pittsburgh. One person is in custody, officials said.

Witnesses and the family of one of the victims told KDKA-TV that one was stabbed in the side and the other was stabbed in the back.