Residents of Butler County community say they "don't trust" their water amid repeated boil water advisories

A community in Butler County said repeated boil water advisories have them uneasy about their water quality.

Dozens of water jugs line the floor at Jennifer Simpson's home in the Sandy Hills Estates in Valencia. Her home is in one of more than 22 mobile home parks in the area owned by Stackhouse Management. Reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection obtained by KDKA Investigates show the park has multiple outstanding drinking water violations and remains under close state oversight.

KDKA Investigates asked Simpson if she has faith in a fix.

"Not at all," Simpson said. "I can't go so far as saying they were falsifying records, but I know they're not reporting the testing on time."

Neighbor Christina Lennon said the water smells "like a swimming pool."

"You can't turn the tap water on because you can't drink it, you can't cook with it, you can only do your clothes with it or shower in it," she said. "But once they do finally filter everything out, it ends up smelling like a swimming pool."

She's concerned about the repeated boil water advisories, saying she's lost faith in the water testing and the function of the on-site water wells and chemical treatment facility. She said the park's owner isn't answering the residents' concerns.

"They've been through 17 park managers since 2019," Lennon said. "We have no one to get a hold of."

According to the state DEP inspection reports, inspectors found repeated problems monitoring chlorine levels. They also cited the system for lacking equipment capable of accurately measuring elevated chlorine concentrations.

In separate inspections, the state DEP said disinfectant levels fell too low. That triggered boil water advisories in the past, although none is currently in effect.

"I won't drink it," Simpson said. "I don't trust it."

KDKA Investigates repeatedly reached out to Stackhouse Management. An employee said our information would be forwarded to the company's attorney. KDKA Investigates did not hear back by Monday evening.

The state DEP said the company remains within the state's compliance timeline to correct the violations and that inspectors continue to monitor the system.