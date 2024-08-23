Butler County dog park alerts visitors to possible canine parvovirus exposure

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A dog park in Butler County is reporting an exposure of canine parvovirus.

The Butler Parks Department received a call from a person using Jade's Dog Park informing them that just after a visit to the park, their dog was diagnosed with canine parvovirus.

"We had one report of a parvo case, they reported they received the parvo disease and they reported that they were at the dog park, so what we do, we come up and we want to inform people of it," said Lance Wellibes, the director of Butler County Parks and Recreation.

The parks department created a Facebook post alerting dog owners that there was a virus exposure there.

"This is a very serious disease and Jades's Dog Park will be sanitizing however this does not guarantee anything," the park said. "The claim did not confirm the dog was in contact with anyone or went to the restroom, however, the risk is still there."

The department said the dog park area had been sanitized, covering all surfaces of the park where other visiting dogs could be exposed to the virus.

"It is a very extreme, dangerous disease. We ask everyone to vaccinate their dogs properly," Wellibes said.

The exposure underscores the importance of having your dog or cat vaccinated. In a regular effort to help, the park offers vaccinations three to five times per year at low cost at the park location.



