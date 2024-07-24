Butler County DA refutes claim from Pennsylvania State Police colonel's testimony on Trump rally shooting

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler County district attorney is sticking up for two local snipers who were inside the building facing the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks carried out the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger refuted some of Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris' testimony during Tuesday's congressional hearing on Capitol Hill.

Butler DA disputes testimony

In a letter on Wednesday, Goldinger defended the two Butler County Emergency Services Unit snipers who were reported to have left their assigned building at the AGR complex during the rally in Butler Township on July 13.

In that letter, Goldinger said, "To say that these officers left their post is a misstatement. ... They performed the duties to which they were assigned."

Goldinger said only one of the snipers left the building briefly to chase the shooter after he was spotted. When he could not find him, he returned to the building, the DA said.

"For clarification, neither officer left their post, as was testified at the hearing on July 13. Their post was the building," Goldinger wrote in the letter.

Paris was told the two local snipers positioned at the second-floor windows overlooking the roof took a photo of the shooter and circulated it before leaving the area to look for him on the ground.

State police stand by testimony

Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Lt. Adam Reed defended Paris' testimony, saying, "Our agency stands by yesterday's testimony. The investigation into the shooting and its aftermath continues."

Goldinger also claims the snipers who were posted inside the building wouldn't have been able to see the shooter from where they were. Sources told KDKA-TV that those two local snipers were told to watch the crowd and stage.

The contradictions come amid a whistleblower claim that police were supposed to be on the roof but went inside because of the hot weather. Members of Congress who toured the site in Butler Township say they were told heat was an issue.