Butler County day care worker accused of throwing infants appears in court

SHAKURA, Pa. (KDKA) — A day care worker in Butler County accused of throwing infants to the ground and breaking one child's arm appeared in court.

Taylor Titley, 29, walked out of her preliminary hearing on Monday headed to trial, accused of abusing children in her care while she worked at a day care center.

The investigation into Titley's alleged actions began when a 6-month-old child was treated for a fractured arm on June 13 at UPMC Children's Hospital. The probe soon uncovered allegations from several employees who reported witnessing or hearing about Titley throwing infants onto the floor and sleeping mats.

The alleged incidents happened at Sheryl Buffington's Daycare & Preschool Palace in Center Township. Officials said Titley threw infants from heights of 3 to 4 feet approximately 20 times.

Described as being "very strict" by those who know her, Titley purportedly became aggressive with infants if they failed to adhere to her stipulated feeding or napping routines.

If kids behaved, one witness said, she was OK. If they didn't, according to witnesses, she'd get aggressive.

All charges were held for court on Monday. Titley is free on bond.