Butler man charged after striking pedestrian, fleeing scene of crash

A Butler man has been charged after injuring a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of a crash after the suspect struck the victim while on a bicycle.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Butler City first responders were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Locust Street for a bicycle crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers found the victim, a 77-year-old man, in the street being treated by EMS personnel.

Officers determined that three people were attempting to cross the street when the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Main Street and struck the victim, knocking him to the ground, according to a news release from the Butler City Police Department.

The bicyclist fled the scene after the crash.

Officers used camera footage to identify the suspect, Lee Hodgins, 57, of Butler. Hodgins was interviewed and subsequently charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or serious bodily injury.

Hodgins was placed in the Butler County Prison to await arraignment.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was in serious but stable condition in a Pittsburgh hospital, police said.