Man found dead in apparent homicide in Butler County, state police say; suspect detained

A man in Butler County has died in what Pennsylvania State Police believe to be a homicide.

The Butler City Police Department was originally dispatched to the 400 block of Miller Avenue in Butler City around 4 p.m. Saturday for a man who was declared deceased, state police said via a public information release report on Saturday night.

Arriving officers worked to identify the victim, while they believed the scene indicated the man's manner of death was a homicide.

The deceased man was later identified as 69-year-old James Hoover, state police said.

A suspect, identified only as a 37-year-old man, was later found and detained by authorities. There is no current danger to the public, state police said.

Butler City police have requested that the Pennsylvania State Police assume responsibility for the investigation.