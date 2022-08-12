Pittsburgh police prepare for weekend of music, football and festivals in the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's expected to be an action-packed weekend in Pittsburgh.

Between several concerts, a Steelers preseason game and numerous festivals, tons of people will be enjoying everything the city has to offer.

The Billy Joel concert at PNC Park on Thursday kicked everything off, and the park will host two more concerts over the next few days. Police said they want this to be a fun and safe weekend for everyone.

"We've been waiting for it for several months and we're really excited," Erin Fortunato of Upper St. Clair said of Thursday's concert.

"He's on my bucket list, so I was supposed to see him a couple of years ago and didn't get the chance to. So, going to do it now," Jaci Andrekovic of Cleveland said.

The fun doesn't end there. On Friday, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett will rock PNC Park. The Steelers will then bring thousands to the North Shore on Saturday night for their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Metallica will close out the weekend with a concert on Sunday at PNC Park.

"We're working with our organizers and vendors to make sure we have the resources in place to keep everyone safe," Pittsburgh Police Assistant Chief Linda Barone said.

Pittsburgh police know tens of thousands of people will be in town to enjoy all the festivities.

"Being outside, enjoying the warm weather, great music," Fortunato said.

During a Thursday press briefing, police said they are working with county and state police agencies to make sure everyone is safe. They also plan to have specialty units out to maintain safety and some off-duty officers working security details.

"We feel pretty secure in having enough resources out there to have a wonderful time this weekend," Barone said.

Officers are calling for anyone coming to town to help them out. They ask for people to be smart about locking their cars and putting personal items in safe areas. Investigators have seen an uptick in car break-ins.

People enjoying the early start to the fun-filled weekend said one of the best ways to stay safe is to be aware of your surroundings.

"Don't have earbuds in, don't be on your phone. Get to where you need to go. Get yourself to your car and lock the door," Andrekovic said.

Police continue to watch popular spots like East Carson Street on the South Side. They said some of the problems are not happening, crediting people in the community for helping settle it down.