Bus stop puts kids at risk, Seneca Valley School District parents say

Parents in the Seneca Valley School District say a dangerous bus stop has been putting kids at risk for years.

For two years, parents said they've been emailing the district asking for a safer stop at the intersection of Riebold Road and Cool Spring Drive near the Hidden Acres neighborhood, but nothing has changed.

"You can't see, and people speed down it," Hidden Acres resident Maria Lash said. "When they make that turn, they keep going fast, and that bus stop is right there."

"People come flying around this corner," Hidden Acres Jessica Knepshield said. "You can't see 'cause it's a blind turn, and then there's a blind hill right here on the other side."

Also, there is a construction site with equipment and vehicles. Parents added that 22 kids are assigned to the bus stop at the intersection, while others in the neighborhood are picked up on the opposite side. The bus never travels through.

"I have two young girls, 4 and 2, and when people go that fast, it makes me so nervous to even have my kids on the sidewalk," Lash said.

The district sent a statement, saying:

"Because this is an active construction site, we have been and will continue to reassess the stop based on changing conditions, and we are committed to working with our families and First Student, our transportation provider, throughout this process."

Forward Township said it is aware of the problem and is in contact with the bus company.

Parents and residents want the stop moved just up the street to Hidden Acres Drive and Pumpkin Patch Lane, hoping to get kids off the busy intersection

"I'm hoping that they'll make the change, have the bus come into the neighborhood instead of where the speedy traffic is," Lash said.

KDKA reached out to the bus company for comment on Friday and received a message that it was unavailable.