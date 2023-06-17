Bus driver hired to transport Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee charged with DUI

CHICAGO (KDKA) - The Pirates found themselves in quite a strange situation as they prepared for their weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team confirmed to KDKA that one of the drivers they hired to take them from Chicago to Milwaukee was pulled over and charged with DUI.

It happened when the team's police escort noticed that the driver was driving erratically.

A spokesman said that new arrangements were made and the team safely made their way to Milwaukee.