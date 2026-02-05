A set of triplets are helping lead the way for Burrell's girls' basketball team

A set of triplets are helping lead the way for the Burrell girls' basketball team and will soon be headed to the WPIAL playoffs.

Three of a kind has been a winning hand for the Burrell Bucs thanks to the basketball trifecta of Peyton, Kendall, and Chase Coury at Burrell High School.

Coaching a girls' high school basketball team has its challenges. Now imagine if three of your players looked identical.

The Coury triplets, freshmen at Burrell High School are already making an impact on their varsity basketball team in their first season.

KDKA

"It's special," Chase said. "Not everyone gets to experience that."

The set of triplets grew up playing sports together and at no surprise, they're pretty good teammates to one another.

"The chemistry, it's all there on the court" Chase said. "We've grown up playing together, so we know where each other are on the court always."

"I always know where they are," Kendall said. "I can just feel it."

If you go to one of the triplets' games, you'll notice each one has a color scheme.

"When we were babies, we got assigned a color so we wouldn't get mixed up," Peyton said. "I got pink, Kendall got purple, and Chase got yellow."

Cassidy Wood / KDKA

Even some of the coaches who have known the girls since they were little have to take a glance at the shoes to make sure they're talking to the right one.

And if you think it's tough for their own coaches, imagine what happens during games.

"Sometimes when we're playing a team, they'll be like, "I have her" and they'll be like, "Oh, that's the wrong one,"" Kendall said.

"A lot of refs come up to and say like, "Are you guys triplets?" and then they sometimes say they get confused," Chase said.

The Coury triplets are big contributors to Burrell's team this season as the Bucs are finishing their season and currently have a 15-6 record.

The WPIAL's regular season is coming to a close and Burrell has one more game Thursday night against Oakland Catholic before the playoffs begin next week.