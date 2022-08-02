Burrell High School teacher facing charges following incident involving 18 students, alcohol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teacher from the Burrell High School is facing a number of charges following an incident involving nearly two dozen students who were drinking alcohol at her house last month.

Police say 52-year-old Heather McKallip, a health and physical education teacher from the Burrell School District, is being charged with corruption of minors, child endangerment, furnishing alcohol to minors, and disorderly conduct.

According to police paperwork, officers were dispatched to McKallip's home along Chester Drive in Lower Burrell on July 24 following a report of a noise complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a group of minors, some of whom were holding beers.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, McKallip told officers she had just arrived at the home at the time and didn't know the party was taking place.

One of the minors in the home, however, told police that McKallip had been home all night.

All 18 minors were given breath tests by police, were all found to have been drinking, and were all cited for underage drinking.

McKallip is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month.