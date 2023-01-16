Safe with $12K inside stolen from Fayette County Shogun Hibachi Steakhouse
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for suspects after a safe with more than $12,000 inside was stolen from the Shogun Hibachi Steakhouse in South Union Township.
Police said in a press release they're continuing to investigate the burglary that happened last month at the restaurant on Mall Run Road.
According to police, two people broke into the restaurant, took a small black safe, then ran.
Troopers said there was $12,200 in the safe, and the door was also damaged in the burglary.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. They didn't provide descriptions of the suspects.
