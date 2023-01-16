Watch CBS News
Safe with $12K inside stolen from Fayette County Shogun Hibachi Steakhouse

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for suspects after a safe with more than $12,000 inside was stolen from the Shogun Hibachi Steakhouse in South Union Township.

Police said in a press release they're continuing to investigate the burglary that happened last month at the restaurant on Mall Run Road. 

According to police, two people broke into the restaurant, took a small black safe, then ran. 

Troopers said there was $12,200 in the safe, and the door was also damaged in the burglary.  

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They didn't provide descriptions of the suspects. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 3:32 PM

