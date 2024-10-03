New Pittsburgh-area organization grants wishes to those in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new organization in Western Pennsylvania aims to turn dreams into reality one wish and one connection at a time.

Bucket Wish Connection Founder and CEO Liz Johnson saw so much need in her community, so she created a donor-funded campaign to grant wishes for people in need, whether it be for medical or health supplies, a trip to a bucket list location, transportation, wigs for cancer patients or sports or music lessons. She says the possibilities are endless. The wishes are seemingly simply but profoundly impactful.

Recently Bucket Wish Connection teamed up with the nonprofit Acts Cancer Care to deliver a new power-lift chair to a Beaver Falls man battling a form of lymphoma. It's a challenge for Rich Gulish to get up and into his wheelchair, so the gift of a new medical-grade recliner is a blessing, according to him and his family.

"So when you saw the chair come through the door here, what'd you think?" KDKA-TV's Kym Gable asked him.

"Heaven," answered Gulish. "This is going to really help me. I couldn't get up to get in my wheelchair."

Johnson started the program in April. Bucket Wish Connection has granted six wishes so far.

"When I grant the wishes, I try to make them very personal and personalized," she said.

Clifford Hutchison from Acts Cancer Care joined Johnson to haul and deliver the chair.

"People don't understand what's behind closed doors. And there's a lot of people like that. I know Liz is always open. She's always willing to do these wishes, so if you got a wish, that's the girl to talk to," he said with a chuckle.

"And it's important for me to reach people. Because people hurt in a darkened world that's out there, and if I can help them, that's all that matters to me," he added.

Johnson is already working on her next round of wishes.

"It's all about bringing people together. Happines. Making the world a better place," she said.

You can request a wish or make a donation at www.bucketwishconnection.com