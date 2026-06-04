Buc-ee's plans 2nd Ohio location, bringing it closer to Pittsburgh

Buc-ee's plans to open another store in Ohio, bringing its gas station, convenience store and smiling buck-toothed beaver mascot closer to the Pennsylvania stateline.

Mansfield City Council unanimously approved a plan to develop a Buc-ee's, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. The vote puts Buc-ee's one step closer to having a second location in Ohio, though it's not expected to open until 2028, according to WBNS.

This Buc-ee's would be built on nearly 38 acres of land near the Interstate 71 and Route 39 interchange, the TV station reported, putting it within a 3-hour drive from Pittsburgh.

Buc-ee's, which officially bills itself as a "chain of large format travel centers," has amassed quite the cult following on social media. It sells gas, snacks and merchandise featuring the Buc-ee's mascot, plus it boasts the title of cleanest restrooms in America.

Buc-ee's opened its first Ohio location in April. The 74,000-square-foot travel center in Huber Heights has 100 fueling positions, 24 EV charging stations and food like Texas barbeque, homemade fudge and the famous Beaver Nuggets. That location is about 4 hours from Pittsburgh.

A company representative told Mansfield City Council the new Buc-ee's location will serve 100,000 customers a week and plans to employ between 175 and 225 people, WBNS reported.

The Texas-headquartered company has been expanding, though in a press release last month, Buc-ee's said rumors that it plans to open a location in Plainfield Township, Pennsylvania, near Allentown, are unfounded. Still, there are more than 50 stores across states like Texas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Colorado, Mississippi and Georgia.