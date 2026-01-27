Penguins' Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for illegal check to head

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head against Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday.

Boeser was hit in the head by Rust at 19:57 during the third period of the Penguins-Canucks game in Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 25. Rust went to the penalty box for two minutes.

During a net-front scramble at the Penguins' goal, Rust went to check Boeser, missing his body and hitting his head. The Department of Player Safety said the check to Boeser's head was avoidable.

After the hit, Boeser was placed on injured reserve, the Vancouver Canucks said.

Rust will be suspended for three games without pay, costing him about $80,000, according to the Department of Player Safety. The decision comes after Rust had a hearing with the department on Tuesday.

That means the Penguins will be without Rust against the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. He'll be back against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The Penguins are back home on Thursday after a trip where they beat Seattle 6-3, Calgary 4-1, Edmonton 6-2 and Vancouver 3-2. They're facing off against the Blackhawks, with puck drop at 7 p.m.