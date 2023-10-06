Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates, including two Pittsburgh shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Show a little faith, there's magic in the night.

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band may have postponed their Pittsburgh shows earlier this year, but they're coming back.

On Friday morning, the two Pittsburgh dates, originally scheduled for September 12 and 14 will now take place at PPG Paints Arena on August 15 and 18, 2024.

Springsteen announced that he was battling peptic ulcer disease earlier this year, causing him to put the band's current tour on hold.

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when an open sore develops on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," said last month in a statement posted to his social media pages.

As the band prepares to hit the road once again in 2024, they're reminding fans that all tickets for the postponed shows will remain valid for the new tour dates.

For those who may not be able to attend the rescheduled shows, details about refunds and exchanges will be available through the ticketing platform from which they were purchased.