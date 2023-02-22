Bruce Springsteen adds 2nd Pittsburgh show 'due to overwhelming demand'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Boss just added a second show in Pittsburgh "due to overwhelming demand."

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will now be at the PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced second nights at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (September 12 and a just-added September 14 show) and San Francisco’s Chase Center (December 8 and the just-added December 10). pic.twitter.com/3WS1tQUrIv — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 21, 2023

The first show in Pittsburgh was announced earlier this month as part of additional dates in his 2023 international tour, which kicked off at the start of February in Tampa, Florida, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's first North American show in seven years.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., which is when the verified fan onsale starts for the first Pittsburgh show as well.

A second show was also added in San Francisco, and two shows in Chicago have already sold out.