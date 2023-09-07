Bruce Springsteen battling symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, postpones all concerts through September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are postponing all concerts through September as Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen, 73, was to play at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Thursday. Springsteen's medical advisors have now recommended that the rocker refrain from performing for the time being.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans, who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some," Springsteen said in a statement. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows, and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

Springsteen was set to host concerts at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Thursday, Sept. 14.