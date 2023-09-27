Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining shows, will announce new dates next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bruce Springsteen has postponed the rest of his tour dates "out of an abundance of caution" as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

In a social media post on Wednesday, a statement from Springsteen said the rescheduled dates for all 2023 shows, including ones canceled this month, like his two concerts in Pittsburgh, will be announced next week for 2024.

The statement said he'll continue treatment for peptic ulcer disease through the rest of the year on doctor's advice.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

Springsteen and The E Street Band were scheduled to play two shows at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14. Those shows were postponed along with the rest of his concerts through September because his medical advisors recommended he refrain from performing.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," he said in his statement on Wednesday.

When the new dates are announced, people who have tickets and can't go will have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for the postponed performances will remain valid.

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcer disease happens when an open sore develops on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine.

Common symptoms include indigestion, abdominal pain, feeling too full too fast while eating, nausea, vomiting, bloating and burping, the Mayo Clinic and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases said.