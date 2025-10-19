Brownsville youth soccer equipment damaged by bullet holes

A youth soccer program in Brownsville, Fayette County, discovered Sunday that one of its goal posts had been repeatedly shot at.

The bullet-ridden goal post was discovered as the Brownsville Youth Soccer Association prepared for their game for 10 and 11-year-olds Sunday at Patsy Hillman Park. They believe it had to have been shot at between Friday evening and late Sunday morning.

"My heart dropped," said the association's president, Kristi Chisler. "It's saddening to think that people, for whatever reason, thought that they could vandalize things that really, truly belong to the children in this community."

They had to tell the kids playing on the field.

"And one of the questions was, are they still around with the gun? And we were like, we hope not, because we have a game to play," said Rachel Morrison, a soccer coach.

After searching the area, the game was played.

They found a target and an empty box of ammunition about 20 feet from the goal, but no shell casings, she said.

"There's no hunting up here at the park. So why someone was up here shooting a gun is beyond me," Morrison said.

It's not yet clear if they have to replace the entire goal, Chisler said. If they do, it could cost thousands, she said. The fear is that the goal could fall on a child.

They do have time, as Sunday's game was the last of the season. They may have to fundraise for a new goal.

It's not good news for their growing program.

"We want it to continue to grow. However, parents see things like this, and is it safe for my kid to come play soccer? And they start questioning things, and we don't have an answer," Morrison said.