Confusion and frustration mount after sudden changes to heavily traveled Pittsburgh road

Residents in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood are voicing frustration after part of Broad Street was converted to a one-way roadway.

They said the sudden change has created confusion, increased traffic on nearby streets, and made it harder to get around the neighborhood.

When visiting the area, many people we spoke to said they were caught off guard by the new traffic pattern.

"I just noticed the 'do not enter' signs," said nearby resident Michael Clemm.

Others said the city should have done more to alert drivers before implementing the change.

"It's very frustrating. I feel like they should've put warning signs up or something," said Gloria Pierson, who lives nearby.

Residents say some drivers are still traveling in the wrong direction on Broad Street because they are either unaware of the change or not caring to go around.

The change comes as ongoing roadwork on Penn Avenue has already altered traffic flow in the area and is one-way.

Residents point out that portions of Kincaid Street, Colombo Street and now Broad Street are one-way roads, limiting travel options between Garfield and East Liberty.

"We still have some people coming the wrong way. One lady, I told her, and her GPS said this was a road going both ways," said Trent Hall, who lives on Broad Street.

Pierson said the changes have also shifted traffic onto neighboring streets and are now creating more of a problem on her road and others.

"It caused more traffic on Fairmount, the street I live on, and it's like, 'come on now,'" said Pierson.

The City of Pittsburgh says the one-way conversion was implemented in response to concerns about speeding, sideswipes, and increased traffic volumes on Broad Street.

Several residents acknowledged those issues have been ongoing for several years. Trent Hall lives right at the end of the one-way on Broad; he tells KDKA the change has been for the better so far.

"Had to buy a multi-pack of mirrors because we've had so many taken off, and people just hit them and speed away as fast as possible," said Hall.

Still, some neighbors remain unhappy with the city's traffic changes, especially because they say there was little communication explaining or telling them when it changed.

"They're putting too many speed bumps around here, disgusting. The construction on Penn Avenue is taking too long, and they're just putting stop signs and a bunch of stuff that was never here before. It's nerve-racking," said Clemm.

The City of Pittsburgh says it will continue monitoring the changes on Broad Street and evaluating community feedback as officials determine whether additional adjustments are needed.