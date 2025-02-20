Community steps up to help rotary club pack comfort bags for those in need

The Rotary Club of Bridgeville-South Fayette is on a mission to spread kindness to people who are in need.

The ground said recently they began packing comfort bags for local police to give to victims of tragedies.

Those bags include any items a person may need to stay somewhere other than their home for a few days and that includes toiletries, blankets, and even toys.

Their original plan was to just pack a few bags but then the community came through for them in a huge way.

"I'm on Bridgeville council as well and I announced it at one of our meetings and the word spread," said Joe Verduci. "We were able to get a lot of cash and donations, and we had tons of people drop things off at Bridgeville and at the church."

So far, The Rotary Club has packed 25 bags and those bags are ready to go, but now, they said they would like to pack more and begin handing them out.

If you would like to donate or help them out, you can learn more on their Facebook page at this link.