Bridgeville brings in heavy machinery to clear snowbanks

The cleanup continues after about a foot of snow slammed the Pittsburgh area last weekend.

For areas that rely on street parking, that means hauling the snow out of neighborhoods. In Bridgeville, crews with heavy machinery are doing their best to remove the giant snowbanks that have formed.

"This is definitely a big help. These guys are top-notch guys," Paul Ball said from his front porch on Thursday.

People living in Bridgeville were excited to see dull pavement.

"It's amazing. It was piled up everywhere," Carrie Arefod said.

Before all the heavy equipment came down Hickman Street, people had snowbanks blocking their on-street parking and had to carve out paths to walk around.

"My nephew had to plow me a sidewalk the other day just to get off my sidewalk to get to the road," Arefod said.

Public works crews took the snow to their storage yard. As for how long that will be there, that's up to Mother Nature. All neighbors care about is that it is not in front of their homes anymore.

"I'm going to park my cars in front of my house so no one steals my parking spot," Ball said.

According to Bridgeville, crews will be out over the weekend to continue snow removal.