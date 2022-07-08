Bridgeville Police Department investigating several vehicle break-ins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Bridgeville Police Department has alerted the public to a series of break-ins that took place in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to their Facebook page, several unlocked vehicles were entered between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., with one of those vehicles being stolen.

It was later found in the city limits of Pittsburgh around 9 a.m.

These break-ins are believed to be related to similar break-ins that took place in Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.

The vehicles targeted in Bridgeville were on Sarah, Forbes, Harding, Winfield, Chesnut, and Elm streets.

Police have footage that shows six individuals wearing hoodies, masks, and possibly gloves. When headlights from other vehicles would turn onto the street they were on, they would scatter for cover.

It's believed they only target unlocked vehicles.

Bridgeville Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 412-221-6052.