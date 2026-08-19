Mother of 3 killed when tree crushes her SUV on Ohio highway in tragic accident

A 35-year-old mother of three was killed when a massive tree crashed onto her vehicle on U.S. Route 30 in Ohio, authorities said.

Bridget Reagan of Minerva was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic accident on Aug. 15 near mile marker 28 in Paris Township, Stark County, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. She was reportedly driving westbound on the highway when a tree fell from a wooded area near the roadway and crushed her vehicle.

Bridget Reagan, a mother of three, was killed when a massive tree crashed onto her vehicle on U.S. Route 30 on Aug. 14, 2026, authorities said. (Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

Reagan was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was injured, the news outlet reported.

The 35-year-old woman was the owner of Chic Haven Boutique in Minerva. The store calls itself "small town boutique" that specializes in furniture remodeling, decor, apothecary and bags, among others. In a post on the business' Facebook page, Reagan's sister Kelly called her sibling the "heart and soul behind" Chic Haven Boutique.

"There are no words that could ever truly express the heartbreak and emptiness we are feeling," the Facebook post said. "Bridget poured so much love, time, passion, and pieces of herself into this business, but even more importantly, she touched the lives of so many people along the way."

Kelly went on to say that the page was created "because of her dreams, her hard work, and the love she had for what she did. We will do our best to honor her memory and the legacy she created."

The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce said Bridget Reagan "brought an incredible amount of energy, warmth, and joy to those around her," adding that "the impact she made throughout our community will not be forgotten."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's investigation into the incident continues.