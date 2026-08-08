Pennsylvania woman found guilty of third-degree murder in toddler's death

A Fayette County woman was found guilty of third-degree murder in the 2024 death of her 2-year-old stepchild, according to a news release from the Fayette County District Attorney's Office.

Brianna Bloyer, 32, was convicted by a jury in the death of Bentlee Myers, who died Aug. 19, 2024, after suffering blunt force trauma to the head.

The case began after someone went to Bloyer's home on Old Lake Lynn Road in Springhill Township on Aug. 16, 2024, and found Bentlee unconscious, bruised and blue in the face. The toddler was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brain dead.

According to the district attorney's office, prosecutors presented additional evidence during the trial showing the child had cuts and bruises in various stages of healing.

When police interviewed Bloyer, she said the boy had been staying with her for about two weeks. She said when she woke the boy up the morning of Aug. 16, he was stumbling and later collapsed.

Investigators said a search of her phone showed she searched "how to get someone to come to when you pass out" that day, and earlier she had Googled questions like "why am I so much more angry while pregnant" and "what better to make bruises fade overnight." A search of her device also showed that she didn't try to call 911 on Aug. 16, police said.

Bloyer was initially charged with homicide in the case. The jury ultimately convicted her of third-degree murder.

The conviction carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison under Pennsylvania law.