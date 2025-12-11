Former Steeler Brett Keisel to officiate the marriage of 8 couples at PPG Paints Arena on Valentine's Day

The Professional Bull Riders will be returning to PPG Paints Arena on February 13 and 14 as part of the PBR Lovestruck Buck Off, and when they do, love will certainly be in the air.

During an appearance on the newly-launched podcast, Party on Fifth Avenue, host Matt Farago was joined by Steelers legend Brett Keisel to discuss several things, including his Steelers career, his life after football, his work in the Pittsburgh community, and a special announcement about what he will be doing when PBR comes back to Pittsburgh.

A big part of PBR's tour in 2026 will be the "Till Dirt Do Us Part" campaign, where couples will be wed on the dirt during the bullriding events.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Keisel will officiate the wedding of eight couples on the dirt inside PPG Paints Arena. The reason for choosing eight couples pays homage to the sport of bullriding, as riders have to remain on the bull for eight seconds in order to earn a qualified ride.

"We're going to marry some people for Valentine's Day on the dirt," Keisel said. "It's going to be amazing. Couples can get registered for this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get married by yours truly, 'Da Beard', on the dirt here at PPG Paints Arena. I love spreading the love."

The couples who will be married by Keisel will get a unique experience that includes the ceremony, a pair of Ariat boots for the bride, premium seating, a wedding photo with Keisel, and other VIP elements.

"I've had some wild and unforgettable experiences in Pittsburgh, but marrying people at a bull riding event might top the list," Keisel said. "This city and its people have given me so much – and now I get to help others start their next chapter in a place we all love with my new PBR family. Come on, it doesn't get more Pittsburgh than getting married on the dirt next to a 2,000-pound bucking bull."

Couples who want to apply for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can do so at this link. The deadline to register is January 7, and the couples who are selected will be notified by late January.