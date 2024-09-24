Brett Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis raises awareness about the disease, Pittsburgh experts say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those who work with people with Parkinson's disease every day are reacting to the news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been diagnosed with the brain disorder, which occurs due to low levels of dopamine and affects movement, often causing tremors.

"It's sad to hear that someone was diagnosed with Parkinson's, but it's not surprising because it is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease," said Casey Peluso, the vice president of the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania.

"It definitely came as a shock," said Dr. Sushma Kola, the director of integrative neurosciences at Allegheny Health Network's Neuroscience Institute. "He's certainly a little bit younger than we would normally see, although I see patients of all ages with Parkinson's disease."

What is Parkinson's disease?

Kola says Parkinson's disease can really affect people's quality of life if it's not treated early. There is no known cure and the official cause is unknown. Researchers believe several factors could play a role.

"Things like potential family history, exposure to environmental chemicals, things like pesticides, cleaning supplies, etc. And we do know sometimes that head injuries can also increase your risk," Kola said.

Doctors are seeing a rise in the number of people diagnosed with this brain disease, which Kola says could be attributed to the fact that our population is living longer and chemicals and food additives that could potentially be associated with the disorder.

"There's actually been quite a big increase in the diagnosis of Parkinson's over the last few years. It's actually the second most common neurodegenerative disorder now after Alzheimer's disease," Kola said.

Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania provides educational programs and supportive community. Casey Peluso with the nonprofit says they believe about 18,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's in Western Pennsylvania.

"The numbers are certainly growing, and the population of those diagnosed is expected to double by 2040," Peluso said.

Public figures like Favre bring more awareness to Parkinson's

When well-known figures like Favre publically talk about their diagnosis, it can be a support to people living with Parkinson's and bring more awareness.

"Parkinson's is progressive and can be challenging, however, with the supportive services and exercise and the proper medical professionals, you can do rather well. So the more awareness the better," Peluso said.

"Treatments have come so far now that Parkinson's does not shorten life expectancy. And so there's a lot of hope to live a fulfilling life," Kola said.

If you want to help raise awareness, Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania is holding its annual Step Forward fundraising event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. It's kid and dog friendly and open to anyone who wants to spread hope to the local Parkinson's community.