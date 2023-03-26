Watch CBS News
Local Community

Brentwood High School hosts annual charity hockey tournament

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Brentwood High School hosts charity hockey tournament
Brentwood High School hosts charity hockey tournament 00:22

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a different kind of March Madness at Brentwood High School Saturday.

It was the site of the Drop the Puck on Cancer hockey tournament.

The tournament started 12 years ago, and since then, they've raised more than $800,000 to help families of loved ones with cancer and survivors themselves.

This year, they're hoping to hit the million-dollar mark.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 8:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.