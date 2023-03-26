Brentwood High School hosts annual charity hockey tournament
BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a different kind of March Madness at Brentwood High School Saturday.
It was the site of the Drop the Puck on Cancer hockey tournament.
The tournament started 12 years ago, and since then, they've raised more than $800,000 to help families of loved ones with cancer and survivors themselves.
This year, they're hoping to hit the million-dollar mark.
