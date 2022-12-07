Breeze Airways adding nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to southern California

Breeze Airways adds flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans and Hartford

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A budget airline is adding a nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to southern California.

Breeze Airways will launch year-round nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Santa Ana John Wayne Airport in Orange County starting March 31.

Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays on Breeze's new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The airline will also resume service between Pittsburgh and Norfolk/Virginia Beach on May 18. The flights, which were suspended in September, will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

"Breeze is excited to be expanding our service from Pittsburgh, including new nonstop service to Orange County and returning service to Norfolk," airline president Tom Doxey said on Blue Sky News' website. "The newest nonstop route will allow guests and families in the greater Pittsburgh area to visit one of the biggest and most loved theme parks in the world."

Breeze Airways will be the second airline to fly nonstop between Pittsburgh and southern California, with Spirit Airlines flying daily nonstop to Los Angeles.