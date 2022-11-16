Watch CBS News
Breeze Airways adds flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans and Hartford

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Breeze Airways is adding flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans and Hartford, Connecticut.

Both routes start on Feb. 3, with one-way tickets starting at $79 and $49 if purchased by Nov. 21st for travel by May 16.

Pittsburgh International Airport says it is exciting to see Breeze Airways offering more options to popular destinations.

"We are excited to see Breeze expanding in Pittsburgh and offering our market more options to popular destinations," said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of Air Service & Commercial Development at the airport, in a release Tuesday. "Thanks to our partners at Breeze for recognizing the strength of the Pittsburgh market as they continue to expand their service here."

