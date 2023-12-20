Watch CBS News
Local

Brand new Korean BBQ restaurant coming to South Side Works next year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

South Side Works opening new Korean BBQ restaurant
South Side Works opening new Korean BBQ restaurant 00:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new, unique dining experience is coming to the South Side Works in 2024. 

Top Pot HotPot and Korean BBQ will open on East Carson Street. 

It's going to be a 6,000-square-foot restaurant space and has the same concept as Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, a chain that also recently signed a lease in South Side Works. 

Customers will be able to cook their food right at their own table.

It's another sign that the South Side Works is becoming a go-to dining destination in Pittsburgh. 

"South Side Works is constantly evolving, and the latest food and beverage additions have strongly positioned the neighborhood as a go-to for memorable dining experiences," said Jonathon Reeser of SomeraRoad. 

No official opening date has been named yet. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 7:53 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.