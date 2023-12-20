Brand new Korean BBQ restaurant coming to South Side Works next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new, unique dining experience is coming to the South Side Works in 2024.

Top Pot HotPot and Korean BBQ will open on East Carson Street.

It's going to be a 6,000-square-foot restaurant space and has the same concept as Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, a chain that also recently signed a lease in South Side Works.

Customers will be able to cook their food right at their own table.

It's another sign that the South Side Works is becoming a go-to dining destination in Pittsburgh.

"South Side Works is constantly evolving, and the latest food and beverage additions have strongly positioned the neighborhood as a go-to for memorable dining experiences," said Jonathon Reeser of SomeraRoad.

No official opening date has been named yet.