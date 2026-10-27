Pennsylvania man falls 200 feet to his death at quarry

A 37-year-old man from Pennsylvania fell about 200 feet to his death at a quarry in southwestern Virginia, authorities said.

Bradley Steven Bronson died after he fell approximately 200 feet into the Wythe Stone and Sand Co. quarry on Atkins Mill Road in Wytheville on Monday, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the rock quarry after a body was found by workers. At the scene, deputies located the body of Bronson, a 37-year-old man from Lititz, Pennsylvania.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation found that Bronson entered the quarry on Sunday when it was closed and fell to his death at some point between then and Monday, when his body was found. The Wythe County Sheriff's Office did not release any additional details.

The investigation into the 37-year-old man's death continues.

According to its website, Salem Stone Corporation has numerous quarries across North Carolina and Virginia, including Wythe Stone and Sand Co. The company says it's a "leading producer of construction aggregates including agricultural lime, sand and industrial minerals."