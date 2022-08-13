Braddock hosts annual Community Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some family-friendly fun was had today in Braddock.

The borough hosted its annual Community Day. The event ran from noon until 6 PM. Dozens of vendors, live entertainment, games for kids of all ages, and of course, great food, were all on display for event-goers.

Last year, nearly 90 businesses and non-profits took part in the event.

They also raffled off toys and bikes for kids and gave out free bookbags and school supplies.