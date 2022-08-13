Watch CBS News
Braddock hosts annual Community Day

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Check out Braddock Community Day
Check out Braddock Community Day 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some family-friendly fun was had today in Braddock.

The borough hosted its annual Community Day. The event ran from noon until 6 PM. Dozens of vendors, live entertainment, games for kids of all ages, and of course, great food, were all on display for event-goers.

Last year, nearly 90 businesses and non-profits took part in the event.

They also raffled off toys and bikes for kids and gave out free bookbags and school supplies.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 5:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

