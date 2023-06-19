Braddock Hills couple gets engaged during Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Taylor Swift was playing in front of a record crowd at Acrisure Stadium over the weekend, one Pittsburgh couple really took advantage and got engaged!

Christian and Maria are huge Taylor Swift fans --and you can see he got down on one knee at the perfect moment during 'Love Story!'

Kristy Schoeller

You can see that the crowd around them went wild, too!

Congratulations, Christian and Maria!