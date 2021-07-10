Children From Braddock Take A Swing At Top Golf With Help Of Nonprofit Organization

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) -- Local kids got to take a swing at golf on Friday.

25 children from Braddock teed up at top golf.

Samba 360 helped get the kids there.

It's a non-profit from New York that gives back to children by providing them with donated sports equipment.

Shawn Brown, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, founded the organization.

Kids who went to top golf today received professional training and some ESPN swag.