Children From Braddock Take A Swing At Top Golf With Help Of Nonprofit Organization
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) -- Local kids got to take a swing at golf on Friday.
25 children from Braddock teed up at top golf.
Samba 360 helped get the kids there.
It's a non-profit from New York that gives back to children by providing them with donated sports equipment.
Shawn Brown, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, founded the organization.
Kids who went to top golf today received professional training and some ESPN swag.
