Four people taken into custody and charged following drug bust in Pittsburgh suburb

The Allegheny County Police Department announced charges against four people after a drug bust earlier this week in Braddock.

On Thursday, the county police's violent crime and firearms unit, along with the SWAT team, served a search warrant at a home on Corey Avenue.

When they entered, they found two adult men, an adult woman, and one boy inside. They were all taken into custody.

Following a search of the home, detectives found a loaded handgun, five bricks of suspected fentanyl, multiple handgun magazines, and firearm accessories.

All four of the people in the home are now facing charges in connection with the investigation.

Among them is 24-year-old Jawan Coachman, who is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and tampering with evidence. Both 18-year-old Nathaniel Scott and 19-year-old Nakhiya Enoch are facing multiple drug charges and an additional charge related to firearms violations.

Meanwhile, the juvenile had charges filed in juvenile court, and his identity has not been released.