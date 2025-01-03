Brackenridge Borough marks 2 years since deadly shooting of police chief Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A memorial service was held Thursday night, marking two years since the deadly shooting of police chief Justin McIntire.

In January 2023, Chief McIntire was ambushed by a suspect on the streets of Brackenridge following a days-long manhunt.

In the two years since his killing, the community has continued to remember and honor the life of their fallen hero.

"That day two years ago was such a tragedy," said Mayor Lindsay Fraser. "The thing about tragedy is that so much of it doesn't get better with time. But we really know how to show up and support each other, and that's what the chief would've wanted us to do. And it's a way we're able to carry on his legacy and his life of service. It's to continue to show up and support each other as we remember him today."

McIntire had served as the borough's police chief since 2018.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty in January 2022. Officer Down Memorial Page

Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on New Kensington to mourn the fallen hero for his funeral service, with some coming from as far away as Texas and even from Canada.

Mount Saint Peter Church was filled to capacity and silent as clergy and fellow officers gave eulogies.