Boys and girls clubs of Western Pennsylvania open The Club Teen Center in McKeesport

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Teenagers have a new, safe place to go after school where they can also prepare for their future.  

Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania opened The Club Teen Center in McKeesport, in part to help address the mental health challenge of young people.

The center, in partnership with UPMC McKeesport and UPMC Health Plan, is four times bigger than the previous Career Works Mon Valley and can serve up to 45 teenagers each day.  They hope to reach more than 150 teenagers a year, helping them with getting jobs, preparing for college, academic support, financial literacy, mentoring, health and fitness, mental health counseling and more. And not only is it free, donors are providing them a stipend to participate. 

For more information, go to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania's website and for more on other programs for teenagers, go to kidsburgh.org.

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 7:34 PM

