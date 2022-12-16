Boyce Park Ski Slopes open Dec. 20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Boyce Park Ski Slopes will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The 2022-23 season runs through mid-March.

Allegheny County said the lodge will be open this season, including concessions, indoor restrooms and equipment rental.

The tubing area won't be open yet as snowmaking continues but it will open later this season as weather permits.

Weekday lift tickets are $15 for county residents and $19 for non-county residents. Weekend and holiday lift tickets are $20 for county residents and $25 for non-county residents. Lift tickets for children under 5 years of age are free. Visitors can also rent equipment.

The slopes will be open for one session Monday through Friday and two sessions on the weekends.

Boyce Park covers over 1,000 acres in Monroeville and Plum and features Allegheny County's only downhill skiing and snowtubing hills.

More information about hours, prices and tickets can be found online.