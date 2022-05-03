9-year-old boy falls into sinkhole in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 9-year-old boy fell into a sinkhole in Squirrel Hill.

"It was pretty dark out and I didn't see it," Greyson McKoy said.

Greyson was just getting home from a Pirates game Saturday night when he was crossing Woodmont Street and fell deep into a sinkhole directly in front of his house. Luckily, he wasn't seriously injured.

"His entire leg up to the top of his thigh was in the hole so to get back out of it, it took a lot of strength and he really didn't have the ability, so his grandfather had to pick him back up out of there," said Greyson's mom Amanda.

"I got a scratch right here and I twisted my ankle cause when I stepped in, it twisted," Greyson said.

A neighbor first noticed the sinkhole, which is about 5 feet wide and 4 feet deep, several weeks ago when he was parking his car and felt his back tire sinking. Numerous calls immediately went out to the city and a complaint was even made online, but no one ever came out to check until Greyson fell in.

"It's really sad that it takes something like that before they'll pay any attention," said neighbor Julia Campos.

"If you in the hole, it goes deep across, so if for some reason the street did collapse and my car ended up in it, it would be a huge problem so we are a little concerned about that," resident Marco Piccolo.

On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority covered the sinkhole with a piece of plywood and two cones, but neighbors believe that was more for show than safety. They argue this is a family neighborhood with three toddlers living on this block.

"If they're not going to take care of this right now, let's get a steel plate, let's get something that's a little more permanent and blocking it off, a little safer. It's easy enough to move this," Amanda said.

The Water and Sewer Authority said crews would be back out Tuesday evening to backfill it.