Fitness competition in Beaver County raises awareness about human trafficking

A fitness competition in Beaver County is helping to raise money and awareness in the fight against human trafficking.

Box Strong's competition The Forge returned to Aliquippa for its second year on Labor Day, bringing together athletes and community members for a day of competition with a purpose.

"More than about fitness, but about the purpose at the end," said Mallori Diamond, owner of Box Strong.

This year, Box Strong partnered with The Asservo Project, a local nonprofit focused on educating communities, identifying and stopping predators and supporting survivors of human trafficking.

"Education and awareness, so getting into our schools, getting into our communities, helping kids understand that who they're talking to online may not be who they're talking to online and the warning signs to look out for," said Kate Colesar, the executive assistant of The Asservo Project.

Organizers said 120 people took part in the competition, which included rowing, biking, skiing and running events. Participants also faced a unique challenge. Each competitor selected a shoe upon arrival meant to represent a victim of human trafficking and had to match the shoe at the end of the competition.

Colesar said the display served as a reminder of the children the organization works to protect.

"It's all the kids that we're trying to help or rescue or help save before they become a victim," said Colesar. "It's all the names we may never know."

Organizers hope to raise more than $20,000 while continuing to grow the event and expand awareness about human trafficking.

"We know that when one predator is arrested, that's 75 to 100 kids that aren't going to be contacted by that one individual," said Colesar.

"We want to grow," said Diamond. "We want to have to find a new venue to do this and we want to sell out Box Strong for sure and get as many people invested as possible."