Victim of Bondi Beach terror attack had ties to Pittsburgh's Jewish community

Jews around the world are still processing the attack on their community in Australia. One of the victims had ties to the Pittsburgh area, with family still living here.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was one of the 15 victims in the mass shooting on Bondi Beach. The victim's family says that while this is a great pain, and they are suffering a great loss, like the menorah with Hanukkah, the light must always drive out the darkness.

A photo from the Facebook page of Rabbi Eli Schlanger shows the Jewish leader from the Sydney area in Australia, who was among 15 people killed on Dec. 14, 2025, when two gunmen attacked an event Schlanger had helped to organize on Australia's famous Bondi Beach to mark the beginning of Hanukkah. Facebook

Investigators say two men shot at a crowd of people at a Hanukkah celebration. Schlanger's cousin, Rabbi Moishe Vogel in Squirrel Hill, mourns from the other side of the world.

"The Jewish people, we've persevered. We're resilient. We've got to be resilient, and we don't fall apart," Rabbi Vogel said.

Schlanger was 40 years old. He lived in Pittsburgh for a short time with Vogel in the early 1990s. After traveling the world as a rabbi, he settled down in the Sydney, Australia, area.

Schlanger leaves behind a wife and five children. The youngest is 2 months old.

"We celebrated his birth. He was named after my dear uncle," Rabbi Vogel said.

According to Rabbi Vogel, his cousin was very active in the Jewish community.

Vogel learned of the tragedy through messages with family early Sunday morning.

Loved ones are still processing the loss.

"It's very painful. It's uncharted water," Rabbi Vogel said. "But we've got to pick up the pieces. It's a painful journey."

During this tough time, Vogel says he and fellow Jews turn to their beliefs to get them through this challenging time. While an act of hate took Rabbi Schlanger's life, Rabbi Vogel says more hate will not bring him back.

"Especially at this time, we've got to increase in acts of goodness and kindness. Kindness to one another. Kindness to every human being," Rabbi Vogel said.

During this season of light, Vogel wants Schlanger's legacy to be for the brightness he brought to the world.